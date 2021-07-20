Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two-car crash blocks one lane of A90 near Laurencekirk

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 20, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 2:44 pm

The A90 near Laurencekirk was partially blocked after a two-car crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The southbound lane of the trunk road was closed at North Water Bridge, south of Laurencekirk, with a diversion in place.

Nobody was injured in the crash, which happened around noon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of a two-car crash on the A90 at North Water Bridge around 12pm on Tuesday, July 20.

“Officers are at the scene and no-one is injured.”

Traffic Scotland put a diversion in place but travel was slow while the road was closed.

Traffic Scotland said: “Southbound at North Water Bridge in Laurencekirk is closed.

“Traffic slowing in the area.

“A local diversion is in place.”

One motorist described southbound traffic as “really heavy” in the Luthermuir area.

the route was fully reopened shortly after 2pm.