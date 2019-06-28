Two-car crash at Fife roundabout causes tailbacks

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash at a Fife roundabout.
The incident, which involved two BMWs, took place at the Forgan Roundabout on the A92 Southbound at around 9am.
A police spokesman said: “Police and ambulance are currently in attendance.”
The Tay Road Bridge Twitter account warned motorists of a traffic build up.
Police incident at Forgan Roundabout on the A92 Southbound. This may cause some delays on the Bridge Southbound as traffic backs up. (09:12 28/06/2019)
— Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) June 28, 2019