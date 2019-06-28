Friday, June 28th 2019 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Two-car crash at Fife roundabout causes tailbacks

by Frances Rougvie
June 28, 2019, 9:32 am Updated: June 28, 2019, 11:06 am
Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash at a Fife roundabout.

The incident, which involved two BMWs, took place at the Forgan Roundabout on the A92 Southbound at around 9am.

A police spokesman said: “Police and ambulance are currently in attendance.”

The Tay Road Bridge Twitter account warned motorists of a traffic build up.

