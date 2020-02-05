Two cancer charities named as beneficiaries for this year’s Dundee Dance Event

Two charities are set to benefit from this year’s Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

The festival, on May 2 and 3, will see thousands of people descend on various locations in Dundee to see a variety of DJs and artists perform.

This year £1 from every ticket sold for the event’s closing party at DUSA, The Union, will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support and CLIC Sargent.

DDE organiser Mike McDonald said: “DDE attendees have helped raise a fantastic amount for our chosen charities over the past few years and hopefully we can raise another great amount for two worthy causes.

More than 2,500 people are diagnosed with cancer every year and the work Macmillan and CLIC Sargent do for adults and children living with disease is amazing.”

Macmillan fundraising manager Madeleine Gillan said: “We’re delighted Dundee Dance Event has selected us as one of their charities. The money raised will ensure we can be there for people affected by cancer.”

Donna Bednarek, local fundraising engagement manager for CLIC Sargent, said: “We’re currently supporting 29 children and young people in Dundee and Angus going through cancer and we couldn’t do that without the support of organisations like DDE.”