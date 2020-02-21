Two buses in Broughty Ferry have windscreens smashed after large stones are thrown at them

Police have issued an appeal for information after stones were deliberately thrown at two buses in Broughty Ferry, leaving one of the bus drivers with cuts and bruises to his face and hands.

Two separate local service buses, travelling east on Monifieth Road near to Orchar Park, had their windscreens smashed by a large stone thrown at them from the side of the road.

The two incidents took place at around 9.50pm on Monday and 10.10pm on Thursday.

The 50-year-old driver of the bus on the Monday night sustained cuts and bruises to his face and hands.

The 29-year-old driver of the bus on Thursday was not injured and no passengers sustained any injuries.

Sergeant Chris Grieve said: “Thankfully on this occasion neither the bus driver nor their passengers were seriously injured, however, these attacks are not without consequence.

“Imagine what could have happened if the bus had veered off the road and struck pedestrians or other drivers. This is a residential area and even at this time of night there are a lot of people about.

“Whoever is responsible for these attacks had no thoughts for the safety of others or the impact of their actions.

“Officers are checking CCTV and making enquiries and would appeal to anyone who may have seen people congregating around the park nearby or who may have any information that will assist our enquiries to come forward.

“Information can be passed to officers at Longhaugh Police Station, Dundee, via 101.”