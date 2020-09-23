Two Brechin youth football teams looking for players as club’s 50th anniversary approaches

Two Angus youth football teams have made a call for new players in the oncoming season, as the club prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Brechin City Youths Football Club (BCYFC) is an accredited Gold Standard youth football club, with players as young as five playing in its various age groups.

The club is currently looking to attract new players for both its 2005 and 2009 squads.

The 2009 team trains twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Brechin Community Campus and are gearing up towards October 4, and the restart of the Dundee and District Youth League, where the players compete in nine-a-side matches.

At this developmental level, the focus is on enjoying the game, increasing skill level and developing players who will aim to transition to 11-a-side competition in the future.

The 2005 squad also train on Tuesday and Friday nights at the campus, and already play in the Dundee and District Youth Football Association league at 11-a-side level.

A spokeswoman said: “We will soon be entering our 50th year of youth football and are always looking to expand our teams, from 2015s through to our amateur team.

“If you were born in either 2005 or 2009 and would like to be part of a community club and positive football training environment, go to the Brechin Community Campus on Tuesday or Friday evenings.

“If you would like any more information please contact the club via the Brechin City Youths Facebook page.

“BCYFC follows all current Scottish Youth Football Association Covid-19 guidance for the safe return of grassroots football.”

The call for new players to join the teams comes after the club’s 2013 squad also made a plea to bolster its numbers.