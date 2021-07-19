Two boys charged as fire crews battle blaze at abandoned Wellburn care home in Dundee

Two boys have been charged by police after the abandoned Wellburn House care home in Dundee went up in flames.

Emergency services were called to the derelict building off Liff Road at around 6.30am on Monday.

Fire crews have been tackling the blaze using a height appliance, and were still pumping water on to the site four hours after they were called to the scene.

No one has been injured.

Police have also been called – with officers blocking off a lane leading to the former care home.

Kerrie Scott, 46, of nearby Wellgrove Street, said she wasn’t surprised when she learned about the fire.

She said: “I got a couple texts from my neighbours to say Wellburn is on fire, I was like ‘oh well that’s no surprise.’

“The fire people have been there since 6.30am I believe.

“It’s taken them a long time to get the fire out, they’re still there and they’re still trying to get it out, it just keep re-igniting by the looks of things.”

‘It’s awful’

Kerrie, who lives just behind the building, is worried about the potential impact of the blaze on local people.

She added: “It’s awful. If that big building goes up, it’s going to affect us with the smoke and all the rest of it. It’s dangerous.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Monday July 19, police were called to the Liff Road area of Dundee following a report of a fire.

“Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Further inquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after officers were called to the home earlier in July when youths were spotted climbing on to the roof.