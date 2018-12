Two boys, aged eight, have been knocked down outside a local primary school.

Police received calls at 12.10pm about an incident close to Invergowrie Primary School.

It happened on Errol Road.

Police and ambulance crews are on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1210 hours today to attend an incident on Errol Road in Invergowrie.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene.”

More follows.