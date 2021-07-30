Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Two become one’: Leven Health Centre merger planned for December

By Alasdair Clark
July 30, 2021, 2:32 pm
Leven Health Centre will undergo a merger in December
A planned merger to bring together two GP practices under one health centre in Leven, Fife, is set to go ahead from December.

Locals have been told the two separate practices will join forces from December 1, operating as Scoonie Medical Practice.

Drs Hilton, Richardson, Andrew, Stevens, Cook, Barr, Stevenson and McDonald will all work in the new joint practice.

It will follow the retirement of local Leven GP Dr Page on November 30.

Patients at either practice have been told they will not need to re-register, with NHS Fife transferring all medical records to the new practice.

“As a bigger practice we will be more sustainable, more attractive to recruiting new clinicians and be able to increase opportunities for clinical and non-clinical staff, which will in turn result in better patient care for all our patients; the exact ethos of our practice,” a spokesperson said.

In a newsletter update, the practice listed a number of benefits to patients including increased access to male and female GPs.

Patients will also have greater choice and access to the right healthcare professional for their needs, the newsletter said.

Continuity of care promised amid Leven Health Centre merger

It added: “We very much value all of the one-to-one relationships our patients have with our doctors, Advanced Nurse Practitioners and nurses.

“It is therefore expected that merging practices will further increase our ability to provide you with continuity of care.”

