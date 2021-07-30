‘Two become one’: Leven Health Centre merger planned for December

A planned merger to bring together two GP practices under one health centre in Leven, Fife, is set to go ahead from December.

Locals have been told the two separate practices will join forces from December 1, operating as Scoonie Medical Practice.

Drs Hilton, Richardson, Andrew, Stevens, Cook, Barr, Stevenson and McDonald will all work in the new joint practice.

It will follow the retirement of local Leven GP Dr Page on November 30.

Patients at either practice have been told they will not need to re-register, with NHS Fife transferring all medical records to the new practice.

“As a bigger practice we will be more sustainable, more attractive to recruiting new clinicians and be able to increase opportunities for clinical and non-clinical staff, which will in turn result in better patient care for all our patients; the exact ethos of our practice,” a spokesperson said.

In a newsletter update, the practice listed a number of benefits to patients including increased access to male and female GPs.

Patients will also have greater choice and access to the right healthcare professional for their needs, the newsletter said.

Continuity of care promised amid Leven Health Centre merger

It added: “We very much value all of the one-to-one relationships our patients have with our doctors, Advanced Nurse Practitioners and nurses.

“It is therefore expected that merging practices will further increase our ability to provide you with continuity of care.”