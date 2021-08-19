Two arrests after Dundee drugs raid uncovers cocaine worth £60,000

Two people have been arrested in Dundee after a drugs raid uncovered a stash of cocaine worth an estimated £60,000.

Police Scotland used the raid to encourage locals in Tayside to report suspected drugs crime in their area.

Officers said a 29-year-old man has been charged and a 33-year old woman arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences in Dundee.

The 29-year-old man is expected to appear at Dundee Sherrif Court on Thursday, August 19, whilst the woman was released pending further inquiries.

Search warrant

It followed a search warrant being executed on Wednesday August 18, at an address on Finavon Place in the city.

Cocaine with a street value of around £60,000 was found by officers and recovered from the property, police said.

Detectives in the city said they rely on the public to tackle drug crime, urging anyone with information about the supply in their area to come forward.

Public support vital to tackling drugs crime, police say

Detective Inspector Simon Murray of CID in Dundee said : “I would continue to urge to local communities to report any concerns about the supply of drugs in their area to contact police, we rely on the support of the public in effort to tackle drugs related issues in Dundee.

“We can be contacted on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”