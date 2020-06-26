Suspected valium tablets, cannabis plants and cash all seized during raids in Dundee

Two men have been charged after police carried out drugs raids on properties in Dundee.

One man was arrested at an address in North George Street where 707 tablets – suspected to be valium – as well as £505 in cash were recovered, police said.

A 64-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled substances, possession with intent to supply controlled substances, and possession of controlled substances.

Meanwhile, another warrant was executed at an address in Balunie Terrace where 10 cannabis plants and 10.1g of cannabis, valued at £146, were recovered, according to police.

A 49-year-old male was arrested and later charged. Reports on both incidents will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

The raids took place on Thursday June 25, following intelligence-led activity – part of Tayside Division’s crackdown on drugs, known as Operation Slate.