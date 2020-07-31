Two arrested in connection with alleged serious assault in Glenrothes

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Glenrothes.

Police reported that a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Forres Drive on Thursday July 30.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance in this inquiry.”