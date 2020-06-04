Two arrested and released following reports of ‘robbery’ in Hilltown area of Dundee

A man and woman were arrested following reports of robbery on the Hilltown.
Police vehicles were situated near the junction of Hilltown Terrace and the Hilltown shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the force confirmed two people had been arrested and have since been released “pending further inquiries”.
One man who lives in Tulloch Court saw the drama unfold from his balcony as officers descended on to the scene.
