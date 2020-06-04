Thursday, June 4th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Two arrested and released following reports of ‘robbery’ in Hilltown area of Dundee

by James Simpson
June 4, 2020, 9:15 am
© SuppliedPolice parked on Hilltown.
Police parked on Hilltown.

A man and woman were arrested following reports of robbery on the Hilltown.

Police vehicles were situated near the junction of Hilltown Terrace and the Hilltown shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the force confirmed two people had been arrested and have since been released “pending further inquiries”.

One man who lives in Tulloch Court saw the drama unfold from his balcony as officers descended on to the scene.

