Two arrested following disturbance in Dundee as police with sniffer dogs seen patrolling

Police were seen “circling” St Mary’s after a disturbance near Craigowl Primary School yesterday afternoon.

Officers were spotted on St Mugo Terrace, St Columba Gardens and St Clement Place during the incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed two men were arrested and inquires are ongoing into the matter.

One man said officers were interviewing a number of people about the incident shortly after 3pm.

He added: “There was men, woman and children all being interview by police at the scene. It seemed to be spanned over three streets when I walked past.

“Officers appeared to be going back and forward from one particular block of flats on St Columba Gardens near the primary school.

“One woman was situated in a car near to the police vehicles, she looked to be a bit shaken-up by whatever had gone on.

“As she was sitting there officers were speaking others standing by while two other police vehicles appeared to be circling the wider vicinity – I presumed they were looking for someone involved.

“A number of people were out on the street and many seemed to be quite shocked by what had taken place, the whole thing must have been going on for well over an hour from what I saw.”

One resident who lived nearby said he had spotted a police dog unit at the incident at around 2.50pm.

He added: “There were a fair few police vehicles kicking about including a dog unit going up and down St Kilda Road with its blue lights on.

“Another police van followed suit up St Kilda Road with the ‘blues and twos’ on.

“I thought the incident itself had taken place on St Mungo as I saw a number of people standing outside while officers appeared to be interviewing a young woman regarding what happened.

“It comes as no surprise to hear where the incident had happened really, we still saw police here at around 4.30pm.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to the St Columba Gardens area of Dundee at around 2.30pm on Thursday, 11 June, following reports of a disturbance.

He added: “Two men have been arrested and inquiries remain ongoing.”