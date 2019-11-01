Two arrested as pregnant woman is stabbed with screwdriver in Dundee’s Hilltown

Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was seriously injured in an incident on the Hilltown.

As many as nine police vehicles were at Tulloch Court at around 10pm yesterday.

And officers have now confirmed that a man, 26, and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

It is understood revellers from a Halloween party from a neighbouring block had been involved in a disturbance outside.

Donna Fearn, who was injured in the incident, said she was concerned for her unborn child.

She said: “One of the women involved was dressed as a ghost as they’d been at a Halloween party.

“I’ve got injuries to my stomach and my back – I was stabbed with a screwdriver.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance on Tulloch Court, Dundee, around 10.20pm on Thursday, 31 October, 2019.

“A 30-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital with minor injuries. Both were released after treatment.

“Police remain at the property whilst investigations are carried out.”

