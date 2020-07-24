Two arrested and charged as £8,000 worth of drugs seized after police pursuit in Perth

Two men have been arrested and charged after police recovered £8,000 worth of Class A and Class C drugs following a brief pursuit in Perth.

A blue Renault Clio was spotted travelling at excessive speeds on the A90 and was stopped by police in the Inchmichael area at around 9.35 pm on Thursday July 23.

A quantity of heroin was recovered with an estimated value of £5,500 and £2,500 of Valium was also recovered.

Two men, aged 22 and 25 have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday July 27.

Inspector Greg Burns, from the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“I want to reassure the people of Tayside that Police Scotland will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the region, including conducting targeted patrols across our roads.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”