Two arrests have been made following an incident on Fountainbleau Drive yesterday.

The two men, aged 51 and 34, are in custody after police and

paramedics descended on the area in the afternoon.

The street was sealed off at an area across from Finlathen Park for several hours.

Witnesses described their shock and said there was a high presence of emergency services at the scene for an extended period of time.

