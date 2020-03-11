Two appear in court as party at Tayport address ends in chaos

Two people ended up in court after a party descended into chaos.

Kelly Blackman, 40, punched a woman on the body and made violent threats towards her at an address on Linksfield, Tayport, on April 12 last year.

Twenty-eight year-old Zak Blackman also brandished a knife at a man after shouting and swearing at him during the same incident.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the address was Ms Blackman’s sister’s house.

The man who had a knife brandished at him was the partner of Ms Blackman’s sister.

Both accused, of Easterbank, Forfar, pleaded guilty to committing the offences.

Sentence was deferred until April for reports.