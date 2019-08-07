Twitter user poses the ultimate question – who is your favourite Broons character?

Most of us can name our favourite tipple, number-one song or most-beloved film.

But one question that fans of the DC Thomson classic comic strip The Broons may struggle with is, who is your favourite member of the Glebe Street clan?

Twitter user Gav Spence has published a poll called “Twitter’s Favourite Broon”, to find out who of the 11 members of “Scotland’s happiest family” is the most-loved.

The knock-out competition started off with the whole family – the Bairn, the Twins, Horace, Joe, Hen, Maggie, Daphne, Maw, Paw, and Granpaw – and the Twittersphere has narrowed it down to two.

Voters seem to prefer the older characters, with The Bairn, The Twins and Horace all suffering first-round eliminations.

Maw and Granpaw are now battling it out to be the most popular Broon of all.

Gav posted: “It’s been a long road, getting from there to here. We have our FINALISTS and it’s time to choose Twitter’s Favourite Broon!”

So will it be the menacing matriarch or the pipe-smoking “auld yin” who wins?

At the time of publication, Maw was ahead with 52% of the vote compared to Granpaw’s 48%.

