Thursday, August 8th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Twitter user asks who the best character from The Broons is – see the results here!

by Steven Rae
August 8, 2019, 2:54 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

The results are in – Twitter’s favourite member of the Broon family has been announced.

Most of us can name our favourite tipple, number-one song or most-beloved film.

But one question that fans of the DC Thomson classic comic strip The Broons may struggle with is, who is your favourite member of the Glebe Street clan?

Twitter user Gav Spence published a poll called “Twitter’s Favourite Broon”, to find out who of the 11 members of “Scotland’s happiest family” is the most-loved.

>>Click here for Broons and Oor Wullie gift ideas from DC Thomson

The knock-out competition started off with the whole family – the Bairn, the Twins, Horace, Joe, Hen, Maggie, Daphne, Maw, Paw, and Granpaw – and the Twittersphere has narrowed it down to two.

© DC Thomson
The knock-out format has seen Maw and Granpaw left as the two finalists.

Voters seem to prefer the older characters, with The Bairn, The Twins and Horace all suffering first-round eliminations.

Maw and her father-in-law were left battling it out to be the most popular Broon of all – and it was Granpaw who emerged the winner, with 60% of the vote.

Who is your favourite Broon? Comment on our post on Facebook or Twitter and let us know.

IN PICTURES: Tele readers enjoy Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Breaking