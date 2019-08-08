Twitter user asks who the best character from The Broons is – see the results here!

The results are in – Twitter’s favourite member of the Broon family has been announced.

Most of us can name our favourite tipple, number-one song or most-beloved film.

But one question that fans of the DC Thomson classic comic strip The Broons may struggle with is, who is your favourite member of the Glebe Street clan?

Twitter user Gav Spence published a poll called “Twitter’s Favourite Broon”, to find out who of the 11 members of “Scotland’s happiest family” is the most-loved.

The knock-out competition started off with the whole family – the Bairn, the Twins, Horace, Joe, Hen, Maggie, Daphne, Maw, Paw, and Granpaw – and the Twittersphere has narrowed it down to two.

Voters seem to prefer the older characters, with The Bairn, The Twins and Horace all suffering first-round eliminations.

Maw and her father-in-law were left battling it out to be the most popular Broon of all – and it was Granpaw who emerged the winner, with 60% of the vote.

Well, you did it folks! You chose Twitter's Favourite Broon! A favourite down the bools club with his cronies – AND with the good folks of Twitter. Twitter's favourite Broon is – GRANPAW BROON! pic.twitter.com/oTP7Bx32lm — Gav Spence @ TFNation (@GeshGav) August 8, 2019

