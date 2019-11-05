Twitter jokers claim Margaret Thatcher to be honoured with statue in Dundee

A parody account on Twitter has fooled some people into thinking a statue of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher will be erected in Dundee.

The tweet, which at first glance appears to be from the Scottish Conservatives, but actually uses the Twitter handle “@Scottish Tolies”, suggests the statue of Mrs Thatcher would be erected “to commemorate a decade of Tory rule over North Britain”.

The Scottish Conservatives are proud to announce that a statue of our late, great heroine 'Lady Margaret Thatcher' is to be erected in Dundee City Square to commemorate a decade of tory rule over North Britain. We would like to thank @joswinson for her wonderful suggestion. pic.twitter.com/uhEwVOeTCp — Scottish Conservatives (@ScottishTolies) November 5, 2019

The full tweet reads: “The Scottish Conservatives are proud to announce that a statue of our late, great heroine ‘Lady Margaret Thatcher’ is to be erected in Dundee City Square to commemorate a decade of tory rule over North Britain. We would like to thank @joswinson for her wonderful suggestion.”

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, backed calls for a statue of Mrs Thatcher to be erected in 2018.

One commenter suggested the statue would “last all of two minutes”.

That would be so funny. It’d last all of 2 minutes — kev symaniak (@kkkmaniak) November 5, 2019

Mrs Thatcher, known as the Iron Lady, was prime minister from 1979 to 1990.

She became a controversial figure north of the border, whose electorate had voted in a majority of Labour MPs in every general election between 1959 and 2010.

There was a perceived lack of public investment in industries which desperately required needed a cash injection, and those mainly heavy industries were the linchpins of the Scottish economy – shipbuilding, steel, coal, engineering, and other manufacturing.

In 1979, James Callaghan’s Labour government fell and Thatcher swept to victory, in part due to a controversial vote on devolution for Scotland.

The Labour government passed the Scotland Act in 1978, which legislated for the establishment of a Scottish Assembly, provided the Scots voted for such in a referendum.

However, despite a majority voting ‘yes’ for the establishment of an assembly in Scotland, an amendment was made by Labour MP George Cunningham which required 40% of the total electorate to vote in favour of an assembly.

With this set-back for Labour, the Conservatives swept to power in the 1979 General Election, and from then on bitterly opposed Scottish devolution, seeing it as “a stepping stone to independence”.

© DC Thomson

Her policy of deregulation of nationalised industries became a key part of her political ideology, known as Thatcherism.

In many ways, however, it will be the Poll Tax for which Mrs Thatcher remains infamous in Scotland.

The tax became one of the most-hated policies implemented by any prime minister – with a perception that Scotland was used as a “guinea pig” for the new rates system.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Brought in to replace the unpopular system of domestic rates, it was meant to be a fairer approach because everybody who used a council’s services had to pay for them.

© DC Thomson

Thatcher lost further support north of the border by imposing the tax first on Scotland in 1989.

This led to the national anti-poll tax movement springing up from the streets of Glasgow and elsewhere in Scotland, which used measures to stop bailiffs from claiming unpaid debts and finding defences to fight court cases.

Council tenants argued they had paid their rates contribution through their rent, so the poll tax was not just a replacement but a completely new tax.

By the time of the 1992 general election, with Mrs Thatcher having been replaced as prime minister by John Major, legislation had been passed replacing the poll tax with the Council Tax from the start of the 1993/1994 financial year.

Mrs Thatcher died in April 2013 after suffering a stroke at the age of 87. She had battled dementia for a number of years.

© Supplied

In 2014, Dundee East MSP Stewart Hosie said documents released regarding using Scotland to trial the Poll Tax, had “Reveal(ed) the arrogant and contemptuous attitude towards Scotland that is the hallmark of the Tories.”

With that in mind, it is perhaps unlikely we will see a brass, gold or indeed iron statue of the Iron Lady in Dundee any time soon.