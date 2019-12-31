Tayside twins have served their last suppers after more than three decades

Tayside twins have hung up their aprons after more than three decades at the fryer.

Chipper chaps Joe and Bob Giacchetto have served up suppers to generations of customers at the Seaway in Monifieth and were inundated by wellwishers during their final stint on Sunday.

As they approach their 55th birthday, the popular pair said they felt the time was right to retire, but the family name will remain on the lips of chippie fans through a Cupar outlet, Libo’s, run by their two other brothers, Tony and Luigi.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Joe and Bob’s move to set up the shop 35 years ago continued a family tradition started by their father, who ran a fish and chip shop in Tayport for about two decades.

Joe said: “Like many, he started off with an ice cream van before opening the chipper in Tayport and I started off with him. My brother was a chef at the Seymour Hotel in Newport, so we decided to follow in the family tradition and set up the Seaway.

“It’s not a job to us, it’s been our life, but it’s 11 and a half hour days and we felt the time was right to take things a little easier.

“The customers have been fantastic and many have become friends.”

New owner Callan Bruce is taking over and the brothers said they are delighted to see the Seaway staying in local hands.