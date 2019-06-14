Twin brothers glassed during wild brawl at Dundee pub

A builder glassed twin brothers during a wild pub brawl.

James Reddichan “ran at speed” and struck Andrew and Michael Barrie with glasses after a row at Ross’s Bar in August last year.

All three became involved in an argument that initially involved Andrew Barrie and another pub-goer.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the two brothers had been out drinking with a female at nearby Dexy’s pub and Andrew Barrie sat down at a seat before being told to move by another man.

A row ensued and attempts were made to remove Mr Barrie from the pub but the situation eventually calmed down.

Words were continually exchanged between all involved before Reddichan, 36, picked up two glasses and struck both Barrie brothers with them.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The accused turned round and started to punch Andrew Barrie to the head and body and headbutt him to the chest.

“Andrew Barrie attempted to punch him but the accused picked up another glass and tried to hit him with it.

“At around 1am bar staff contacted the police and the brothers were taken to Ninewells Hospital but they were asked to leave due to their behaviour.”

Andrew Barrie suffered cuts to the right side of his face, his lower neck and ear and suffered scars behind his right ear.

Michael Barrie was left with a cut above and below his right eye.

Reddichan, of Craigiebarn Road, pleaded guilty on indictment to striking Andrew Barrie on the head with a glass, punching him on the head and body, butting him and trying to strike him further with a glass on August 25 2018. He additionally admitted striking Michael Barrie on the head with a glass.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Reddichan until next month for reports. His bail was allowed to continue.