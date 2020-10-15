Twenty Dundee cops reportedly put in quarantine after seven-a-side football match

Cops have reportedly been forced to work overtime after “half” a police team was put in quarantine following a game of football.

As many as 20 police officers have reportedly been advised to stay off the beat after a kickabout with an officer who had contracted Covid-19.

The outbreak was reportedly linked to Lochee Station and it is understood officers have been drafted in from other stations to cover.

Four coppers reportedly tested positive since the seven-a-side fixture with one confirmed case coming shortly after the match.

The positive test results from this game resulted in the the rest of the players, and their households, forced into isolation for a period of 14 days.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland refused to be drawn on which specific precinct had been impacted by the outbreak.

They did confirm they had “sufficient capacity” to “flex resources should there be a requirement to do so” which has reportedly already been deployed within local policing.

It is understood local officers in Tayside have had to increase the number of hours they are working in recent days to plug the staffing shortfall.

Despite recreational contact sports being banned in the Central Belt earlier this month, there are no restrictions on seven-a-side matches taking place in other areas.

The Scottish Football Association’s rules for recreational games say five and seven-aside organised games can go ahead, provided they are held at official venues and on the correct size of pitch.

Players do not need to socially distance outdoors.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and health guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and adhere to Test and Protect procedures.

“We have sufficient capacity and as a national service Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so.”