Twelve-week-old baby in critical condition after falling unwell at Dundee home

A 12-week-old baby is in critical condition at Ninewells after falling ill in its home in Broughty Ferry.

The infant boy was taken to Ninewells for treatment on Saturday after it fell unwell at a property on Strathyre Avenue.

Residents of the street also saw police cars at the property, with some vehicles remaining outside the property for more than 24 hours.

However for much of the weekend they remained unsure as to why the police were in the area until the force confirmed the news yesterday afternoon.

One near neighbour said everybody in the close-knit Ferryfields community would be left horrified by the news.

“It is probably a bit of a cliché, but it really is very quiet around here and it is absolutely not somewhere you see the police very often,” he said.

“There was a policeman standing guard outside the house most of the afternoon on Saturday and then a vehicle stationed outside for much of the rest of the weekend.

“Obviously it is isn’t nice to speculate too much, but people were wondering what was going on and just hoping it wasn’t anything too horrible.

“This is the kind of street where everybody knows one another and always says hello when they are out and about.

“It is a really friendly place with a great community spirit so I am sure everyone will be devastated to hear the news.

“Everybody will have their fingers crossed for a positive outcome.”

Another added: “I saw the police car, it had been there for a while but I just didn’t know why.

“I can only hope that things turn out well for everyone.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Saturday, 29 August, 2020, we received a report that a 12-week-old baby became unwell within his home in Dundee.

“The baby boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he is currently in a critical condition.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”