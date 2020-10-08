PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Tom Duthie returns to talk about Caniggia: 20 Years On while Dundee and Dundee United’s transfer business goes under the microscope

Twa Teams regulars George Cran and Graeme Finnan were joined by old pal Tom Duthie this week to discuss The Courier’s new documentary Caniggia: 20 Years On.

They also ramble through the current goings on at Dens Park and Tannadice with Dundee and Dundee United, running the rule over new faces on both sides of the street.

We are still working from home, over the internet, to produce Twa Teams, One Street at present so apologies for any, crying children, doorbells or dogs barking.

Thank you for listening and call the Twa Teams, One Street fan line on 01382 575520 to leave a message for the boys about anything Dundee, United or from the wider world of football.

