TV weatherman Sean Batty brightens up Dundee primary pupil Catherine’s Kiltwalk

Seven-year-old Catherine Letford has presented more than £1,200 to Ninewells Hospital after completing the Dundee Kiltwalk.

The Claypotts Castle Primary pupil completed the 11-mile walk, which started in Tayport, with mum Dawn-Marie and even met a very special friend, STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

Catherine raised a fantastic total of £1,290. That was later boosted by the Sir Tom Hunter Foundation, taking her total to an amazing £1,806 for Ward 29.

© Supplied

Dawn-Marie said: “Catherine is a massive fan of Sean Batty and I knew she would be gutted not to meet him so I got in touch and also mentioned the Kiltwalk.

“I then received an email with a good luck video from Sean and he also sent a signed postcard.

“Words can’t describe how happy she was. He mentioned that he was also doing the Kiltwalk and he might see us on the way.

“Catherine was so excited to hear that but I did explain it would be busy and she might not see him. But it must have been her lucky day as we met him three times.

“He was amazing with Catherine, taking the time to chat and pose for photos.”

Catherine also has a new friend in her back garden as the family are now the proud owners of Oor PC Murdoch from the Big Bucket Trail.