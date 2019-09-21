TV star Tape Face to end his UK tour at Dundee Rep

Comedy act Tape Face will be treading the boards in Dundee next week, following his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions tonight.

The non-speaking comedy act, played by Sam Wills from Christchurch, New Zealand, has taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 62 million views online after his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Tape Face went on to win the reality TV show in 2016 and has since toured the world doing more than 600 performances, including shows in Las Vegas, where he now lives.

The performer’s current UK tour is about to finish, with a show at The Rep next Saturday, being his last UK date.

Sam, 41, said: “The last show is always fun. It’s the final, finished product.

“I won’t be back in the UK for a while after that either as I go back to Las Vegas for a residency, then Paris for a residency and most of 2020 is booked up too.”

Tape Face uses every day objects, audience interaction, pop culture references and music of the 1980s and 90s to make up his shows, in which Sam says he gets to “play games on stage”.

Sam came from a performing background, having left school at the age of 12 to “practise his juggling” and be home schooled before going to circus school.

He then began a career of street performing and gigs on the comedy circuit in New Zealand and in the UK.

At the age of 29 he was picked up by an agent and went on to win awards for his comedy.

Sam said: “I used to do a show where I talked too much.

“People expected me to do more of that and I’m the type of person who doesn’t like to do what people expect of me, so I decided to do a show without speaking to prove a point that I could shut up.

“Audiences liked it and it naturally evolved from a five minute act to what it is today.”