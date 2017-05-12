One of the UK’s best-known TV presenters surprised staff at an Angus cafe after making an impromptu visit with his pet dog.

Graham Norton told locals he was on a “jaunt” to the area after stopping off at Arbroath’s Bon Bon tearoom for a sandwich and a cuppa — just ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest finale which he commentates on.

The comedian arrived with his canine companion, a black cockapoo named Douglas.

Staff at the cafe, Siobhan Gill, Daniel McAllister and Chantele Gibbon, described Norton as a “true gentleman” after he turned up out of the blue.