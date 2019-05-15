TV show explores Be Charlotte’s home city of Dundee

Pop singer Be Charlotte will be discussing her rise from Dundee schoolgirl to music star for STV’s latest Scottish entertainment show.

The former Morgan Academy pupil – real name Charlotte Brimner – will be in conversation with music journalist Nicola Meighan during Friday’s instalment of What’s On Scotland.

The pair will be visiting Magic Box studios on North Isla Street, where Charlotte rehearses and records and she will explain why she loves the venue and still likes to record in her home city.

They will then visit the V&A museum, which Charlotte helped launch by performing at the opening 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens, alongside Lewis Capaldi and Primal Scream.

They finally visit Assai Records in Broughty Ferry, where Charlotte performed as an aspiring musician and still visits to this day.

There, she talks about the importance of local record shops as an outlet for tangible music, as well as being a vital springboard for local performers.

What’s On Scotland is presented by Emma Cameron and features celebrity interviews, a look at the latest movies and a what’s on guide to Scotland’s culture, music and arts scene.

Every week Nicola uncovers the musical roots of various artists and writers, including singer Kathryn Joseph, Hue and Cry and author Chris Brookmyre.

Be Charlotte’s interview will be broadcast this Friday at 8pm on STV.