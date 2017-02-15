TV favourite Phillip Schofield’s message to life-saving Dundee teen Brandon

A Dundee teenager who “saved” a man’s life hours after his dad’s funeral has received countless messages of praise — including one from TV presenter Phillip Schofield.

Brandon Cameron’s dad Peter passed away two weeks ago, aged just 39.

During the farm worker’s wake, a man suffered an epileptic seizure.

Brandon leapt into action and helped the man and paramedics credited him with “saving his life”.

Subsequently, the 19-year-old from the Hilltown received a Snapchat message from Phillip Schofield, who hosts This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby. The message said: “Big respect for Brandon Cameron. Nothing better than saving a life.”

Brandon said that he had uploaded a picture of the Tele’s original story on to Snapchat — an image messaging social media app — and was shocked to receive a reply from the This Morning presenter.

He said: “I put the story on my Snapchat so everyone could see it and, 20 minutes later, I looked at my phone and there was a reply from Phillip Schofield.

“It was a shock to say the least — I didn’t really believe it at first, so I took a screen shot of it.

“I added him on Snapchat ages ago but this is the first time I’ve had a message from him.

“It was quite an incredible experience to be honest — I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

As previously reported in the Tele, a man suffered a “severe” epileptic seizure while waiting at a bus stop near to Brandon’s dad’s wake at the Ambassador on Clepington Road.

Brandon used first aid techniques he learned during his time in the Army Cadets and battled to save the man.

He ran over to the man and held his head, put him in the recovery position and tried to stop him swallowing his tongue.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, Brandon said they asked who had attended to the man and they told him he “had saved his life”.

Brandon said: “The paramedic said what I did was the best thing that anyone could have done in the situation.

“The man could have died because it was a really bad seizure.

“That could have been someone’s family torn apart.

“I would have wanted someone to help my dad if they could have.”