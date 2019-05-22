TV show to follow Linda McDonald’s fight for justice after attack by Dundee Law murderer Robbie McIntosh

Linda McDonald is to have her battle for justice highlighted in a special documentary focusing on her brutal ordeal at the hands of Law murderer Robbie McIntosh.

Linda, 54, was left fighting for her life after McIntosh attacked her in Templeton Woods in August 2017.

McIntosh, who had been serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll, was on day release from prison when he struck.

Since recovering from her horrific injuries, Linda has been fighting for a change in the law to ensure no one ever goes through the same thing again.

Now her battle to get the authorities to listen to her and take on board her concerns has led to her appearing on national television.

A company filming for Channel Five recently spent two days in Dundee with Linda, filming her story and giving her a national platform to air her concerns.

The Evening Telegraph was also invited to take part in the filming due to the close relationship the paper has developed with Linda since the attack.

The Tele first reported on Linda’s fight for justice back in November and has followed the story ever since as she fights for change.

Piers Sanderson and Erin Ross from London-based production company Spun Gold spoke with Linda and her husband Matt at their home.

“They also went on location around Dundee, including to the Law and Templeton Woods.

Piers said: “We came to Dundee because we had heard about Linda’s story and her fight to have the parole situation looked at.

“We are making a documentary to highlight Linda’s stance – and, as part of a wider view, Channel Five is examining on the parole laws.

“We are aware that Linda strongly believes that if there had been much more control and monitoring of McIntosh the attack on her is unlikely to have happened.”

Linda added: “I was approached by the company to make the documentary.

“This is not something I ever thought I would be doing but I feel passionately that I want to get my fight out to as wide an audience as possible.

“Someone has blood on their hands and I want transparency and to know why he was allowed home leave.

“I hope that by taking my story to a wider television audience I can persuade the powers that be to look at the parole system in Scotland.”

Linda is currently awaiting the publication of a special case review which should give her at least some of the answers she is looking for.

She was previously told that a report into the circumstances of McIntosh’s release and the attack, which is being compiled by Angus Council, may never be published publicly.

Linda said: “Somebody somewhere took the decision to release that monster and I want to know who. I want answers to my questions and to find out who was responsible for letting that beast out without strict monitoring or supervision.

“I have made it clear to all people I have been in contact with in this investigation that I want transparency and an apology.

“I am also determined that the findings from the investigation are made public so that everyone who has been shocked and outraged by that monster’s release can see clearly who was responsible. This is not just about my family, it’s about Anne and her family too. I won’t get closure until this happens.”

The documentary will be broadcast on Channel 5 in June.