TV chef Ryan Riley hosts socially distanced cooking class at Maggie’s Dundee

Visitors at Maggie’s Dundee were treated to a special outdoor cooking session by a TV chef last week.

Founder of The Life Kitchen and Maggie’s Ambassador, Ryan Riley visited the centre in his famous pineapple truck on Friday.

The Saturday Morning Kitchen regular hosted a socially-distanced outdoor cooking class for 15 people in the garden of the cancer support centre.

Ryan said: “My Life Kitchen classes have been on hold because of coronavirus, but as a Maggie’s Ambassador I am delighted to be able to team up with Maggie’s to tour round five of their UK centres. It was fantastic to visit Maggie’s Dundee and cook with some of their visitors.

“I know how incredibly important the centres and the support they offer have been for people living with cancer throughout lockdown. I hope I was able to spread some cheer and help people undergoing treatment rediscover their love of food.”

© Courtesy Maggie's Dundee

Jim, a centre visitor who attended the event said: “I haven’t been able to taste anything since my treatment, I tasted almost everything I was given today. It was Brilliant.”

Maggie’s Dundee’s Centre Head Karen MacKinnon said: “We were delighted to be able to welcome Ryan and his Pineapple Truck to our centre – or at least to the garden.

“Food can be a huge issue for people undergoing treatment so to be able to host a socially-distanced event for people like this at this time was absolutely fantastic.

“We know our centre visitors miss face to face contact so this event helped us give people an opportunity for some normality, while still adhering to all Government guidelines.”

© DC Thomson

During lockdown Maggie’s has been supporting people with cancer by phone, email as well as digitally and has helped people across the UK more than 60,000 times.

Maggie’s Centres are open to see people by appointment and limited drop ins, for those who are visiting hospitals.

For more information about Maggie’s Dundee contact 01382 632999, or email maggies.dundee@maggiescentres.org or visit the centre at Tom McDonald Avenue, Dundee DD2 1NH.