Turnout for mass gathering against lockdown at Dundee park was ‘pathetic’ says local councillor

The turnout of a mass gathering in protest of lockdown at Balgay park has been hailed as ‘pathetic’ by local councillor.

The gathering was organised by the UK Freedom Movement and was one of many taking place up and down the country at noon today.

In videos of the event, a few dozen people can be seen standing listening to protester Daniel Clark, while police officers patrol the surrounding area.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End of the City, said: “What is reassuring and unsurprising about today’s so-called ‘mass demonstration’ in Balgay Park is that the turnout was pathetic and the people of Dundee rightly ignored it.

“I never doubt the good sense of the local community so the near-zero turnout shows how this ‘protest’ had no public support whatsoever.

“In fact there were more members of the media there and local people passing simply doing their daily walk or walking their dog than there were protestors. More of an ill-judged joke than a protest.”

Another eye-witness described the event as “a bit of a damp squib”. She said: “A few peaceful demonstrators gathered to listen to Daniel Clark, who took centre stage to make his views on the lockdown known.

“The American ‘living in Dundee’ used a loudspeaker to make his anti-lockdown views known to the small crowd who had stopped listen.

“There was a little gentle heckling apart from one man who gave a spirited challenge to the views.

“Four police officers on bikes stood by but at no time were required to intervene. After just over an hour the small crowd dispersed when the speaker eventually stopped.”