The attack at a Tunisian beach resort that led to the deaths of 30 British tourists could have been stopped sooner, a UK coroner has heard.

Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire near Sousse in June 2015, killing 38 holidaymakers in total.

Two of the victims were married couple William Graham, 51, known as Billy, and Lisa Graham, 50, from Bankfoot in Perthshire. They were in Tunisia to celebrate Mrs Graham’s 50th birthday.

The counsel to the inquests into the British deaths said a Tunisian judge’s report had identified failings by local security units before police arrived.

It said they had “deliberately… slowed down to delay their arrival”.

The attack is the deadliest on Britons since the 7 July London bombings in 2005.

The hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice – set to last for seven weeks – began with a minute’s silence and the names of all the victims being read out.

Relatives and friends of the victims packed the courtroom.

Live TV feeds of the proceedings are also being shown in courts in Cardiff and Stirling to allow more survivors and relatives to follow them.

Samantha Leek QC, counsel to the inquest, said Rezgui “systematically took the lives of 38 people who had travelled to Tunisia for enjoyment … and relaxation”.

She said an unnamed Tunisian interior minister had told the judge’s investigation that security units “had the ability to put an end to the attack before the police arrived but wasted a considerable amount of time in getting to the hotel”.

Outlining the attack, Ms Leek said an armed guard on the beach had opened fire on Rezgui, prompting him to throw a grenade.

A local speedboat driver then picked up the guard’s gun and attempted to confront Rezgui, but was unable to work the weapon.

She said Rezgui was thought to have acted alone on the beach but there had been an accomplice in a van nearby.

The lead-up to the full inquests saw the government apply for certain elements to be kept private over concerns about national security.

The coroner, Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith, is expected to hear from a senior figure at the Foreign Office and from TUI, the parent company of Thomson, which sold the British tourists their holidays.

The hearings will examine how much the victims had been told about the terror threat in Tunisia.

Rezgui opened fire on tourists staying in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, just north of Sousse on 26 June 2015.

Thirty of those killed were British tourists staying at the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba and neighbouring Hotel Riu Bellevue Park.

Mr Graham worked as a turnstile operator on match days at St Johnstone FC’s McDiarmid Park having previously served for 22 years in the 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards.

Three generations of a family – a young man, his uncle and grandfather – were also among victims aged between 19 and 80.

Three people from Ireland, two Germans, one Russian, a Belgian and a Portuguese woman also died.

So-called Islamic State said it was behind the attack by the Tunisian student.

The BBC’s Panorama programme this month reported that the suspected mastermind behind the shootings is believed to be on the run in Libya.

Documents obtained by Panorama say Chamseddine al-Sandi recruited and directed Reguzi.

Confessions from suspects arrested by Tunisian police say he ran a militant cell responsible for both the Sousse shootings and the attack three months earlier at the Bardo National Museum, in which 22 people died.