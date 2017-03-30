It had been his ambition since he was a kid.

One of things Ian Davidson, of Whitfield, wanted to be was a bus driver.

However, almost as soon as he’d achieved his dream it was shattered by a tumour.

The 47-year-old was told that he had developed a meningioma tumour on the optic nerve in his right eye, leading to him having to hang up his keys a mere two years after landing his perfect job.

But, after taking some time to come to terms with the prognosis he will steadily lose the sight in his right eye, he has decided to raise money for soldiers who experience life-changing injuries.

He will take part in this year’s Cateran Yomp, a 54-mile trek over 24 hours, all while carrying a 15kg backpack.

He said: “It’s not life-threatening — but it is life-changing and now I suddenly understand what life-changing really means.

“Soldiers understand this better than anyone. I used to be in the Territorial Army and I wanted to do a little something with my new understanding to help them.”

Ian had been a chef for 27 years when he decided to chase the niggling feeling he’d always had that his ideal job lay behind the wheel of a bus.

He even paid to go through the Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) exam.

Although this didn’t work out for him the first time, he managed to achieve the qualification at the second attempt.

He said: “It was hard — but I was determined. I was in my early 40s and I just thought, if I don’t do it now I never will.”

But his dream quickly unravelled when he went to the optician for a routine test — only two years after getting his first shift as a bus driver.

Ian explained: “I was told I was going to lose the vision in my right eye — I was completely shocked.

“I was told the news on the exact same day I got the test results for an internal bus exam — I passed that with flying colours. I was absolutely gutted. The news hit me like a train — it was horrible to have it snatched away.”

He had to hang up his keys straight away, as his bus licence was revoked.

He said: “This was in March 2016. I felt terrible last week on the anniversary, it brought it all back to me.”

But Ian said, one year on, he has now chosen not to dwell on it, adding: “I was gutted, it wasn’t nice news to get. But other people have it much worse, much harder.

“I’m not going to lose vision in my left eye so obviously it could be much worse for me too.

“And I’m back working as a chef now, in a care home and I’m really enjoying it. The whole experience has actually made me appreciate everything I have more.

“When I was a child I wanted to be two things, a bus driver but also a chef. Even if short-lived, I’ve managed to do both — not many people can say they have.”

The yomp — a military term for a long-distance march — sees teams of three to six people take on up to 54 miles in 24 hours across the rugged terrain of the Scottish wilderness during the weekend of June 10.

ABF The Soldiers’ Charity — which runs the Perthshire event — asks participants to raise £400 in sponsorship. Ian has so far raised £115.