Tuition centre moves learning online to help Tayside kids to study during summer holidays

Many schoolchildren from across Tayside will be learning through the summer holidays as a local tuition centre moves learning online.

Kumon Study Centre in Dundee offers tuition in maths and English to pupils of all ages and the coronavirus pandemic has led tutors to adapt the way they deliver lessons.

As schools prepare to reopen full time in August, independent study centres such as Kumon are still awaiting instructions on when they will be able to resume face-to-face sessions.

Although its sessions at the city’s Dudhope Multicultural Centre were cancelled, lead instructor Eileen Jarrett said tutors were helping children who have not been at school since March to reach their full potential.

And she says she is busier than ever.

“We are all looking forward to getting back into the centre but until then it’s great to see them on Zoom and hear their stories and how they are getting on.”

Children now receive extra support in groups as well as one-to-one study sessions on Zoom and using worksheets.

“We have had a few people enquire about our classes during lockdown and many of my existing pupils have been happy to switch to learning online,” Eileen said.

“I have been setting up worksheets for them to complete at home and they are able to come online and receive support whenever they need it. Many of them are just happy to have someone there if they need help.

“But it has been tough on a lot of parents and families as they have also had their school work to do from home.

“My pupils are working very well online and are very motivated to work hard. I would say my role is busier than ever from home as I’m preparing worksheets for the month and then supporting pupils in various online sessions but I’m just glad to be able to continue helping the children.”

