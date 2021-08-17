Tuesday court round-up — Unrestricted animals and Dr Noodles no-show

Some folk, eh?

Unrestricted animals in boot

A Kirkcaldy man has admitted he drove with his tailgate open and animals loose in his boot.

The creatures, which were unspecified in court documents, were in the back of Zahid Anjum‘s Honda as he drove along Kirkcaldy’s Townsend Place on December 20.

The 52-year-old, of Aytoun Place, also had five people in the rear of his car, none of whom were wearing seatbelts.

He also had a restricted view from his nearside window.

Anjum was not at court in person on Tuesday to plead guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentencing until August 31.

Noodles no-show

A former manager accused of embezzling over £60,000 from a Dr Noodles restaurant has been given a “last chance” to appear in court.

Jade Gibson’s case has been the subject of multiple delays for several months due to coronavirus isolation issues and her failure to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The 29-year-old is now at risk of being issued with a warrant for her arrest if she does not attend the next hearing.

Gibson is charged with taking the money from the store on Dundee’s Nethergate, between May 3, 2016 and February 14, 2018.

It is alleged she embezzled £62,363.85 while employed as the manager.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said at Gibson’s latest first diet hearing on Tuesday: “I cannot give a reasonable explanation (for her non-attendance).

“This accused has unfortunately suffered significant anxiety and panic attacks on a number of occasions when this case has been due to call.

“She has also been self-isolating on a number of occasions and was diagnosed with contracting coronavirus.”

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan refrained from moving for a non-appearance warrant on the agreement Gibson attend later this month.

The case was continued until that date by Sheriff Richard MacFarlane.

Make-up foul-up

A Perth man forced his way into a city centre beauty shop and made off with cosmetic products.

Richard McIntosh admitted breaking into the High Street branch of Savers in April last year.

The 49-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, having previously pled guilty to a charge of housebreaking.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by kicking and banging on doors in a communal close at Canal Street.

Sentence was further deferred until August 25, to assess the suitability of McIntosh’s new South Street flat for electronic monitoring equipment.

Police McColl-out

A man who caused a disturbance at a Perth branch of RS McColl could face jail.

Kieran Phillips admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at the Rannoch Road shop on March 21, last year.

The 26-year-old shouted, swore, acted aggressively and kicked items.

His not guilty plea to a second charge of assaulting a man by throwing a sandwich box at his head was accepted by prosecutors.

Phillips, of Stanley Crescent, Perth, also admitted threatening police and his then- partner in the back of a police vehicle en route to Tayside Divisional HQ on April 4, 2020.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Phillips, given his criminal record “all sentencing options were open”.

He will return to court to learn his fate on September 15.

Battered murder accused

A balaclava-clad Dundee man battered murder accused Jackie Doig with a baseball bat. Graeme McBrearty hit his victim until he was unconscious in the attack in the Adamson Court multi in Dundee. Doig is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the alleged murder of Frankie Melvin in Arbroath a year ago.

