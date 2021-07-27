Tuesday court round-up — Toy sword attack and the price of three beers

The wheels of justice keep turning at courts across Tayside and Fife.

Relationship row turns to horror

A 60-year-old thug choked his former partner and punched her on the head after a row about their relationship.

The woman was left bruised and bloodied after being pounced on by Mark Watson on April 21.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Watson attacked the woman after discussing problems with their previous relationship.

Reports have now been ordered after Watson, of Mary Slessor Square, Dundee, admitted the assault as well as breaching bail conditions by contacting the woman.

Prosecutor Emily Hood said the pair were in bed at the woman’s home on Thurso Crescent when the row erupted.

“The accused said he had enough and began to remove items of clothing,” she said.

“The complainer went to bed and the accused pushed her against the wall.

“He grabbed her and threw her to the bed. He placed both hands on her neck and she was struggling to breathe.”

As she screamed for help, the woman was punched on the head before Watson left the address.

Police attended and found the woman visibly injured with fresh bruising, blood and redness around the chest and neck area.

Watson pled guilty to pinning the woman against a wall, throwing her onto a bed, straddling her, compressing her neck and punching her on the head to her injury. He also admitted breaching bail on June 23 by approaching and contacting the woman at Home Bargains, The Stack.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said: “They were having a discussion about the past and the relationship had ended by the time this incident had taken place.

“He accepts he completely lost his temper. He acted in a way that he is ashamed of.”

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Watson until August for reports to be prepared.

The price of three beers

A migrant farm worker who drove his friend’s car after sinking three beers has been banned from the road.

Marin Popa, 50, was breathalysed by cops after a minor traffic accident in Alyth’s Airlie Street on June 27.

He was found to be three-and-a-half times the legal limit, and was driving without insurance.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said Popa, of Muirton Farm Cottages, Alyth, had popped into town to buy some food.

He said his client had fully cooperated with police and “offered his apologies” to the court.

He was fined £300 and disqualified from driving for a year.

Toy sword assault

A man allegedly threw a toy sword at his former partner before spitting on her.

Daniel Bisset is also alleged to have poured liquid on another woman after throwing a can at her during the same incident on Gourlay Crescent, St Monans.

It is alleged that on July 21, Bisset, of the town’s Iverie Street, struggled with his former partner before punching her on the head, throwing a toy sword at her, spitting on her and pushing her on the head.

Bisset, 26, allegedly assaulted the second woman by throwing a can at her, pushing her to the ground and pouring liquid over her.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Bisset made no plea in connection with the allegations on petition.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination and released Bisset on bail.

In case you missed it

A 45-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering Mark Hacon-Deavin on a Glenrothes cycle path.

Scott West appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connection following Mr Hacon-Deavin’s sudden death earlier this month.

An “out of control” teenager jumped up and down on a man’s head in a brutal Perth city centre attack, as horrified onlookers begged him to stop.

Christopher Devlin was seen assaulting his blood-soaked victim during a five-day crime spree.

Also

Monday round-up — Cat hostage claim and why it’s always someone else’s fault

Friday round-up — Frying pan, plastic pitcher and pistol

Thursday round-up — With friends like these…

Wednesday round-up — Christening gown and prison vape