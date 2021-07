A trip through rural Fife in the Tuesday court round-up.

Dog attack

A 78-year-old woman’s dog killed a lamb in rural Fife.

Elizabeth Mills’ German Shorthaired Pointer Ruari attacked and killed the animal after the dog went missing near Saline on November 11.

Mills, of Upper Kinneddar in Saline, admitted she was the dog’s owner when it worried livestock on agricultural land nearby at Langfauld Steading.