Tuesday court round-up — Hungry delivery driver outfoxed

Hunger pains

A hungry Fife delivery driver was found in a ditch by police after trying to journey to buy breakfast with more than double the alcohol limit in his system.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Euan Murray admitted to driving while over the limit on March 29.

Murray had left his home at Strathview, and headed along the B9131 road between St Andrews and Anstruther, leaving the road at 5.08am, about half a kilometre from the junction with the A917.

He careered his Audi into a ditch, rolling the vehicle onto its side as he tried to avoid a fox or rabbit on the road.

Police recorded a reading of 55 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

The 32-year-old’s defence solicitor Larry Flynn explained to the court Murray accepts heading to a petrol station to purchase early morning snacks was wrong.

He said Murray lives in “the middle of nowhere” with his aunt and had already lost his job as a delivery driver following his arrest.

Sheriff Neil Bowie described Murray’s behaviour as “clearly reckless”.

He added: “That road is not great at the best of times.”

“It is fortunate you only caused yourself potential harm.”

Murray was fined £400 and banned from the road for 14 months, although four months may be knocked off the disqualification period if Murray completes a drink driver rehabilitation course.

Police assault petition

A man has appeared in court, accused of attacking a police officer during an alleged disturbance in a Perthshire town.

Mark Thomson, 41, faces allegations of assault and disorder following the incident at Ruthven Park, Auchterarder, on Monday morning.

It is alleged Thomson, of Aberfoyle, injured an officer by pulling him to the ground and causing him to strike his head.

He faces a further charge of assault and two counts of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Thomson made no plea during at Perth Sheriff Courtand was released on bail.

Newsagent ‘robbery’

A man has been remanded in custody over claims he tried to rob an Angus newsagents at knifepoint.

Kenneth Tough allegedly threatened to stab Mohammed Khan while brandishing knives at Sam’s Store, Ponderlaw Street, Arbroath on May 3.

Tough, of the town’s Burnett Drive, made no plea at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged the 32-year-old assaulted Mr Khan by brandishing the knives at him and threatening to stab him.

Tough allegedly committed the offence with the intention of robbing Mr Khan.

He also faces two separate charges of possessing a knife at the same location.

Sheriff Gregor Murray continued Tough’s case for further examination and he was remanded in custody.

Card refund scam claim

A trio of men have been accused of defrauding north east businesses out of £23,000 by forcing through card refunds.

Ahmed Bounoun, 27, Abdilahi Mohamed, 20 and Salam Bounouna, 22, all from London, allegedly targeted businesses in Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen between April 8 and 10 2019.

The men allegedly formed a fraudulent scheme to remove card machines in order to obtain refunds.

On April 8 2019, they are said to have attempted to obtain £3,000 from Domino’s, Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

Prosecutors say the following day the trio tried to take £8,000 in refunds from the Rox Hotel on the city’s Market Street and attempted to obtain £6,000 through the same means at the House Spa, Great Western Road.

On April 10, the men attempted to fradulently obtain £1,500 from Walker the Jeweller, Union Street, Dundee and obtained £4,000 from the New County Hotel, County Place, Perth, the charges claim.

They allegedly tried to obtain £599 from Ramsdens, High Street, Dundee before obtaining £13,000 from the Station Hotel on Perth’s Leonard Street.

Thereafter, all three allegedly used another man’s card to pay for a £138 room at the Queen’s Hotel on the same street.

The trio deny the allegations and are scheduled to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in June.

Also…

Drug dealer Joseph Elvin from Clydebank faces prison after his car was pulled over in Perth and £24,000 worth of cocaine was discovered hidden within.

Jealous serial stalker Kevin Spratley has been jailed for 37 mionths after he travelled around Fife with a rope, hammer, pliers and a Darth Vader mask in the boot of a car, saying he wanted to use them to harm his former partner.

