Tuesday court round-up — Hotel rant and text terror

The essential Tuesday court round-up for Tayside and Fife…

Text attack

Paul Bilan has been handed a three year jail sentence for unleashing an attack on his partner after she discovered his texts to an ex-girlfriend.

Bilan admitted repeatedly punching the woman on the head, giving her a bloody nose, at a property in Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy, on July 12.

He also threatened her with violence while holding a knife.

The court heard the woman had looked through Bilan’s phone and found texts from a former partner.

An argument broke out before Bilan lashed out, punching her on the face twice

The woman sent photos of her nose and smeared make-up to a friend, photos that were ultimately shown to police before they apprehended Bilan.

The 33-year-old already a prisoner at Perth Prison, was also issued with a three year non-harassment order.

Hotel rant

A Perth man has admitted frightening others during a rant at a city centre hotel. Kyle McGregor, 24, of Angus Court, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner. He admitted to repeatedly shouting, swearing and threatening a woman with violence. His tirade took place at Perth’s Mercure Hotel on West Mill Street on September 13 2020. Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence until June 9 for reports

Snapchat allegation

A man has been accused of recording a woman performing a sex act and uploading the video to Snapchat.

Jason O’Neil allegedly filmed the woman in a Dundee hotel, as well as supplying her with cocaine.

Prosecutors allege O’Neil recorded the video between November 13 and 14 at the Invercarse Hotel on Perth Road.

The 26-year-old allegedly uploaded the video to Snapchat with the intention of, or being reckless of, causing her fear, alarm or distress.

O’Neil, of Middlehills, Coupar Angus, was allegedly concerned in supplying the woman with cocaine on November 13.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued the case until later this month.

Also…

Cannabis farmer Charalampos Balilai, 20, faces jail after he admitted producing the 266 plants with an estimated value of £1,000 each in a pair of flats in Dundee’s Perth Road.

Auchterarder businessman Scott Ennis, who stalked his wife for four years, including installing covert monitoring devices at his Perthshire home, taping his wife’s work conversations and paying one of his own workers to shadow her, has been jailed for 16 months.

