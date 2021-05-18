The essential Tuesday court round-up.

Hospital rampage

A man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after going on the rampage at a Kirkcaldy hospital.

Robert Guthrie admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kirkcaldy Acute Hospital on July 12, shouting and swearing at nurses and assaulting a security guard.

51-year-old Guthrie pled guilty to acting in a manner likely to cause registered nurses fear or alarm in that he also kicked a door and behaved in an aggressive manner, failing to desist when asked to do so.

He also assaulted Ryan Anderson, a security guard at the Hayfield Road hospital, by pushing him on the body.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Guthrie, of Broomfield Drive in Kirkcaldy, had wanted to leave the hospital and burst his way through a door to an observation ward.

He stumbled past some cubicles before pushing away the security guard who was following him.

Sheriff Veal sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work.

‘Ear bite’ search

Police are hunting for a man accused of biting part of another man’s ear off in Fife.

Australian national Andrew Lloyd, 29, is charged with attacking Cavan Irvine at The Boathouse, Shore Street, Anstruther, on June 21 2019.

Prosecutors allege Lloyd pushed him against a wall, tried to punch him, grabbed his body and struggled with him.

It is alleged Lloyd lunged towards Mr Irvine, knocked him to the ground, pinned him on the ground, made violent threats and bit off part of his ear.

Lloyd, whose last address was on Tailabout Drive, Cupar, was not present when the case called for a first diet at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Duncan said Lloyd is currently in Australia.

A warrant for his arrest was granted by Sheriff George Way.

Drug charges

Two men have been accused of dealing Class A drugs in Dundee over a three-year period.

Dean Hartley, 39, and 27-year-old Joshua Pennington were allegedly involved in dealing cocaine and heroin at an address on St Boswell’s Terrace.

The pair are charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 7 2017 and February 9 2020.

It is alleged they dealt heroin between February 5 and 9 2020.

Separate charges allege Pennington, of St Anne Way, Birkenhead, was found in possession of cannabis.

Both men are charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by telling a woman not to answer the door before flushing drugs down the toilet.

Hartley, of Sidwell Street, Liverpool, and Pennington did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court for a first diet.

Sheriff George Way continued the case until next month.

Dundee rapist

Pensioner Francis Bowman has been found guilty of raping a woman in Dundee’s Hilltown area on November 21.

Bowman was convicted by a jury on a majority verdict after a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The 70-year-old, of Craigievar Walk, had denied raping a woman at a property in Dundee while she was intoxicated and asleep and incapable of giving consent.

Other charges including rape and sexual assault, said to have been committed on dates between April 2017 and June 2018 at addresses in Dundee, were deemed not proven by the jury.

Bowman’s defence representative reserved mitigation until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for the High Court in Edinburgh on June 11.

He was remanded pending the preparation of reports to be completed by that date.

Also…

Ex-sniper Garry Roughley was jailed for six years after grabbing Fife pensioner Helen Ritchie outside her home, tying her up and robbing her.

He was on the run for two years after his crime, during which he was running his own business in Glasgow, it emerged.

Michael Wilkinson admitted having sex with a child he was supposed to be looking after at a Dundee care home. The 32-year-old is now on the sex offenders’ register.

Scott Lister from Levenmouth, Fife, was jailed for a horrific catalogue of abuse against an ex-partner which culminated in a brutal attack in which he squeezed her throat and bit her on the head.

