Local courts were back in full swing after Monday’s holiday.

Firearm charge

A teenager has appeared in court accused of firing an imitation handgun at a man in Dundee.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, allegedly pointed the gun and discharged it on May 29 on Albert Street.

It is alleged that the teen pointed the imitation firearm and discharged it at a man, causing him to believe that it was loaded.

The teen faces a separate allegation of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with the belief that unlawful violence would be used.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, the youth made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition.

He was released on bail by Sheriff Alison Michie after she continued the case for further examination.

Home raid

A man has admitted to harbouring indecent images and videos of children at his home in Burntisland.

John Coote, 23, pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at his address in Rossend Terrace between August 18, 2019, and March 12 2020.

On Tuesday, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that police officers had executed a search warrant in the early evening of March 12, 2020.

Officers discovered a mobile phone and a USB drive which each contained grotesque files.

On a pen drive belonging to Coote, police found 47 indecent videos and 44 indecent images of children.

More illicit photographs was discovered in the photo gallery of a phone found by police.

The majority of the videos found were classified as Category A by investigators.

Sheriff James Williamson postponed sentencing for reports.

Coote is due back in court on June 29.

Tax allegation

A man has been accused of failing to pay £110,000 worth of tax.

George Penman, 35, was allegedly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT between June 8 2016 and April 12 2017.

It is alleged that Penman failed to declare the £110,000 amount owed to HMRC at a unit within Manhattan Works, Dundonald Street, Dundee, during that time period.

Penman, of Braehead Road, Invergowrie, had a plea of not guilty tendered on his behalf at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Following a motion by solicitor Kris Gilmartin, Penman’s first diet was continued until August.

Also…

Heart-stopping dashcam footage shows moment Covid test site worker Catherine Dryburgh drove into the path of an oncoming van.

The 67-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of careless driving on Standing Stane Road, East Wemyss.

Ex-banker Joseph Elvin was described in Perth Sheriff Court as the ‘perfect patsy’ for organised criminals after he was caught driving through the Fair City with £24,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car.

The 49-year-old had agreed to transport the drugs to pay off mounting debts to underworld crooks.

