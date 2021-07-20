Tuesday court round-up — Dog theft charge and prison lockdown bites

The Tuesday court round-up.

Prison lockdown

Court proceedings against a Perth man accused of assaulting his girlfriend have been delayed due to the ongoing Perth Prison lockdown.

Michael Riddell faces trial over allegations he attacked his partner at locations in Crieff and Perth between September 2020 and June.

The 39-year-old, of Campsie Road, denies engaging in a course of abusive behaviour including threats of violence.

Riddell is further accused of throwing household items, seizing his victim and compressing her neck, repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury, pushing her on the body, seizing her by the hair, repeatedly striking her head against a doorframe and repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury.

Riddell, who has pled not guilty, was due to go on a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Sean Maher said: “This is a case which has fallen foul to the lockdown at HMP Perth, where Mr Riddell is remanded.”

A new trial date was set for August 9.

New Year invasion

Robbie Green and Gary Dobbin were sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court after terrifying people at a Blairgowrie Hogmanay house party. The pair turned up to fight with Dundonians they erroneously believed to be at the gathering.

Dog theft claim

A man has denied stealing a dog before attacking his partner and two other people in a Dundee pub.

Bradley Forsyth is also alleged to have driven a motorcycle on a footpath while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Forsyth is charged with acting with another to break into a woman’s flat on Strathmore Avenue on June 13.

It is alleged he stole a dog and a mobile phone.

On June 19, Forsyth, of Hilltown, allegedly shouted and swore repeatedly at his partner while acting aggressively towards her at the Hill Bar.

He is said to have pushed and slapped her.

Forsyth denies pushing one man, before repeatedly punching him on the head and body and striking him on the body with a traffic cone.

A second man was allegedly pushed on the body by Forsyth before being repeatedly punched on the head and body.

Court papers allege Forsyth failed to stop his motorcycle on July 9 on Kilspindie Road and that he was driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A trial was fixed for August and Forsyth was remanded in custody.

‘Infatuated’ with teenage model

A Fife 54-year-old who became “infatuated” with a teenage model online downloaded hundreds of disturbing pictures to a laptop. Robert Ward claimed he was not sexually interested in young girls but “appreciated their beauty”. A string of conditions was placed upon his life after he pled guilty to a child abuse image offence.

£8k benefit fraud

A Methil man has admitted carrying out an £8,000 benefit fraud over two years.

Thomas MacAuley told the Department of Work and Pensions the had two children living at his address in the town’s Hazel Dene.

The 54-year-old admitted fraudulently claiming Child Tax Credit for two children between March 2017 and March 2019.

Sentence was deferred until later this month.

