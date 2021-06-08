Tuesday court round-up — Cricket bat and police struggle

The Tuesday court round-up comes from Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Howzat

A man accused of using a cricket bat to damage seven different vehicles in Dundee has been remanded in custody.

Kevin Low allegedly smashed the windscreen and mirrors of the vehicles before charging towards police while clutching the bat on Thurso Crescent on Saturday.

It is alleged the 35-year-old caused damage to a Renault Captur before smashing the front windscreen of a Suzuki SX4 and the rear windscreen of a Kia Rio.

Low, of Strathcarron Place, allegedly used the bat to smash the rear windscreen of a Volkswagen Golf, the front windscreen of a Vauxhall Astra and the driver’s wing mirror of a Toyota Corolla.

He is also said to have targeted the front and rear windscreens of an Audi A1.

On Charleston Drive, Low allegedly shouted, swore, challenged members of the public and police officers to fight before charging at the officers while clutching a cricket bat.

Low made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody after the case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Trio on police charges

A police officer allegedly had his eye gouged after being repeatedly punched on the head.

Declan McMillan, 18, is accused of attacking PC Tony Weed during an incident on Findowrie Street, Dundee, on Monday.

The teenager allegedly gouged his eye and repeatedly kicked him on the body.

Prosecutors allege Lisa Clark, 43, and Jason McMillan, 44, were also involved in obstructing police officers at the same time.

Declan McMillan allegedly punched PC Weed repeatedly on the head before attempting to push him down a set of stairs.

Clark is said to have tried to prevent Jason McMillan being arrested by trying to free him from the grasp of PCs Greg Dempster and Leanne Boyack.

The younger McMillan allegedly lashed out and refused to be handcuffed.

Jason McMillan is accused of running towards officers and struggling with them.

The trio, all of Findowrie Street, made no plea when they appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Their case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Richard McFarlane who released them on bail.

Takeaway ‘attack’

A trial has been fixed for a man accused of biting and spitting at a takeaway worker.

David Conroy is also alleged to have racially abused Mohammad Laayouni at Momos Pizzeria, Balmoral Street, Dundee on October 31.

Conroy denies repeatedly shouting and swearing at staff members and refusing to leave the shop.

It is alleged Conroy, of Hilltown Court, repeatedly punched Mr Laayouni on the head and body, struggled with him on the ground, repeatedly spat at him and bit him on the hand.

The 21-year-old allegedly made racially offensive remarks to Mr Laayouni and police officers.

Conroy appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead not guilty and Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial for January.

Also…

Fife paedophile Logan Chapman claimed he had downloaded vile child abuse material in a bid to snare other perverts.

Ryan McKeever tried to rob a taxi driver in Dundee after making him drive from Glasgow, via Perth. The Glenochil prisoner has been warned he faces further jail time.

The Annie Temple murder trial was again delayed as accused Sandeep Patel has not received the results of a Covid-19 test. He is accused of killing the Fife 97-year-old in her Kingskettle home.

Former Dundee University rector Craig Murray has had leave to appeal to the Supreme Court against his eight-month prison term refused. The blogger breached strict confidentiality rules protecting witnesses at the Alex Salmond trial.

In case you missed it…

Monday round-up — City centre chainsaw and stab claim

Friday round-up — Meat thief coffee assault and kebab shop rammy

Thursday round-up — The £250 slap and a grim plastic bag proposal

Wednesday round-up — Doctor assaulted and ‘petrol bomb threat’