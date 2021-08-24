Tuesday court round-up — Count to ten

Sun, cocktails and court round-up.

‘Count to ten’

A Bridge of Earn man who raged at two pensioners and threatened to torch their cars was told by a sheriff to “count to 10” next time his anger builds.

Barry Folan lost his temper with William and Brenda Cairn, 73 and 71, during a flare-up in Perth’s Kingsmill Terrace in May.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 38-year-old painter and decorator shouted at the couple: “I’m going to burn your cars.”

Folan, of Muirmont Court, admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client had learned his lesson.

Fining Folan £600, Sheriff William Wood said: “This must have caused considerable distress.”

He added: “You need to learn to count to 10 before you open your mouth, otherwise things could get very expensive for you.”

Bloody trail

Perth housebreaker Simon O’Neill left a bloody trail in the snow for police to follow after cutting his hand on the glass he broke to gain entry to a Perth flat. He told officers not to bother calling forensics as the blood was so obviously his. He was jailed for nearly two years.

Drug driver

A learner driver caught drug driving in Dundee has been banned from the road for more than three years.

Michael Murray admitted driving with 527 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood in his system when he was tested by police on June 23.

Murray, of Dean Avenue, also admitted driving a black Audi on Craigie Avenue in Dundee while having no insurance.

He held only a provisional license and had no L-plates or qualified driver accompanying him.

The 39-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced and said he is now focusing on his family.

He said: “At the time I was really foolish.”

Murray was ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work, placed under supervision for a year and banned from driving for 40 months.

Football plunge rapist

A football fan who achieved notoriety when he survived a plunge from the top tier of Celtic Park during a shameful Old Firm clash has been found guilty of raping three women. Alexander Rafferty, formerly of Cupar, was convicted in the High Court in Glasgow and could be locked up for life.

Rodeo robber

Arbroath shop robber Kenneth Tough was jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court. Wielding knives, he demanded cash from the shopkeeper in Sam’s Store in Arbroath. He fled empty-handed and later told arresting police, “This ain’t my first rodeo“.

