Tuesday court round-up — Costly crash and homophobic slur

Costly crash

A crash victim has been banned from the road after he refused to give police investigators a sample of his blood.

Father-of-three Daniel Reid was riding pillion on a family member’s motorbike when it was involve in a smash in Perth last year.

The bike ploughed into a lamp post in the city’s Tulloch Road just before midnight on June 29.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said emergency services were called to the scene and found two male casualties.

“Both men were conscious. The police had formed a view that the accused had been taking alcohol.”

The two men were taken to Ninewells Hospital, where police asked Reid for a blood sample.

“He claimed that he was not in charge of the bike and he refused to participate,” said Mr Harding.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said his client was left with a broken leg.

Reid admitted a single charge of failing to provide a blood sample at Ninewells, in the early hours of June 30, without reasonable excuse.

Sheriff Linda Smith fined Reid, of Menzies Court, Perth, £225 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

Tumble dryer attack

A man accused of bundling a woman into an industrial tumble dryer at the Bannaytne gym in Perth will be sentenced next month. Brian Lorimer pled guilty to assault and a breach of the Communications Act.

Homophobic slur

Alyth woman Carol Borland used a homophobic slur as she subjected her female neighbours to weeks of abuse.

She appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards them on various occasions between July 25 and August 21.

She pled guilty to making an offensive homophobic comment and threats of violence, placing the two women in a state of fear and alarm.

Borland, 55, of Springbank Road, also admitted breaking the terms of a police undertaking order by approaching one of the women on September 3.

She further admitted behaving threateningly and making abusive comments towards the woman on the same date.

Solicitor Ian Tavendale said Borland had no memory of the offences.

“She is not in a position to contest any of this.

“I’m advised that the two complainers came out with their phones raised towards her.

“It was like a red rag to a bull. It certainly did not help the situation.”

He said his client had a “tragic back story” and had lost her father and partner in the last 12 months.

“Effectively she has been herself the subject of considerable harassment from the local community.

“She regularly has eggs thrown at her door.

“Children shout at her in the street.

“She has been trying to get a transfer to a house in Dundee, where she originally comes from.”

Borland, who has previous convictions for assault and breach of the peace, was remanded in custody until sentencing on September 29.

Chased vandals with sledgehammer

Community hero Glyn Chadwick chased young vandals with a sledgehammer. The yobs had been performing “doughnuts” in their car on parkland beside Silver Sands, Aberdour. Chadwick, who was honoured by Keep Britain Beautiful, was admonished but not punished, at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Intimate pictures

A 24-year-old man has been accused of stalking a woman and sharing intimate images of her.

Oliver Massie allegedly attended the woman’s place of work, demanded she send him images and repeatedly logged onto her social media accounts without her permission.

Massie is said to have caused the woman to suffer fear or alarm on a number of occasions between October 1, 2019 and March 8, 2020 at addresses in Dundee, Dunbar and East Sussex.

It is alleged Massie also repeatedly contacted the woman via phone, messages and social media despite being told not to.

He is additionally accused of intimating his intention to self-harm.

Between January 28 and March 8, 2020, Massie allegedly threatened to – and thereafter did – share a number of images of the woman on social media.

Prosecutors allege the images showed or appeared to show the woman in an intimate situation and were not previously disclosed to the public.

Massie, of Martinez Road, Dunbar, was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court but a letter pleading not guilty was submitted on his behalf.

Sheriff George Way ordered Massie to stand trial in May.

Dangerous driver jailed

Dangerous driver Brian Raitt has been jailed for 15 months for causing a crash near the Broxden roundabout at Perth, which left a woman and child seriously injured. The pensioner admitted driving dangerously into the path of a car being driven by G4S boss Chris Burr.

Thefts and threats

A Kirkcaldy man has admitted stealing electrical items and toiletries from a property on Forth View.

Lee Ellis, of Links Street, helped himself to the items on September 4.

The 49-year-old appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday to plead guilty to the thefts and, later that day, to acting in a threatening manner at Kirkcaldy police station.

Ellis repeatedly shouted, swore and acted aggressively towards PCs Fraser Ireland and Kayleigh Good, as well as making threats of violence towards them.

