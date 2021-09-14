Tuesday court round-up — Charity worker crash and takeaway tirade

The only round-up of Tayside and Fife’s courts you’ll read today.

Charity worker crash

An RNLI employee had been fined after causing an early morning crash while sandwiched between two HGVs in Angus.

Dawn Devlin had been travelling along the A932 between Forfar and Arbroath at around 7am on January 3, last year.

Devlin, who works in the charity’s finance department, had been travelling to work between a pair of trucks.

The 37-year-old admitted driving carelessly when she pulled out from behind an HGV to overtake it on a bend.

She collided with another car which was travelling in the opposite direction, near Balgavies.

Devlin, of New Chance Court in Inverkeilor, spun off the road into a wall, damaging both vehicles and the masonry.

Her defence solicitor explained she had started her new job just the week before.

She was fined £420 and issued with six penalty points.

Masseur attacks

An unqualified masseur has been jailed for sexually assaulting four clients. Callum Urquhart, who lived in Arbroath, was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order when he was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

Bite assault charge

A man was allegedly bitten on the nose after having his head stamped on in Perth City Centre.

Prosecutors say Ewan Grant was responsible for attacking Robert Garrick on September 7 on Mill Street.

It is alleged Grant, of Drummond Crescent, repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Garrick on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground.

Thereafter, Grant allegedly stamped on his head and bit Mr Garrick on the nose, causing him to suffer severe injury and disfigurement.

Grant, 31, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way continued the case on petition for further examination before remanding Grant in custody.

Sick police rant

Perth thug Steven Gow crashed his car in Auchterarder, then lashed out at police who tried to detain him. He told one officer he would “dig up and rape” their grandmother.

Takeaway tirade

Adam Blaszczyk, 38, of Menzies Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assaulting his former partner and throwing a set of keys at her.

He was also admitted punching a man who tried to help her when he appeared in Forfar Sheriff Court.

On August 20, drunk Blaszczyk confronted his ex in her place of work, Kohe-Noor takeaway, on East High Street, Forfar.

He began shouting threats at her, before becoming physically abusive, throwing his keys at her and hitting her on her body.

The woman’s boss intervened and told Blaszczyk to leave, only to be punched in the shoulder. Police were contacted.

His defence g solicitor told, with the aid of a Polish interpreter, of Blaszczyk’s regret over the assault.

“He is very ashamed of his actions.

“It was down to alcohol; he has been in touch with AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and started to attend meetings.

“They would both like the relationship to continue.”

Blaszczyk was fined £160.

Vicious assault

Fife man Daryl Stewart was jailed for a vicious assault on his then-partner in Kirkcaldy. He drunkenly attacked the woman in the street, knocking her to the ground and stamping on her head.

‘Stole £170,000’

Three people have been accused of breaking into an Angus home and stealing £170,000 from two safes.

Lee Hull and Shane Brady, 39, along with 28-year-old Jade Stimson allegedly targeted a couple’s home on St Malcolm’s Wynd, Kirriemuir, on January 30, last year.

All three are accused of breaking into the home and stealing two safes containing £170,000.

A separate charge alleges Hull reset a car which had been dishonestly appropriated by theft before driving without valid insurance.

Hull, of Harefield Road, Luton, Stimson, of Iddesleigh Road, Bedford and Brady, of Five Springs, Luton, did not appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Paul Brown scheduled a further first diet for November.

