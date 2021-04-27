Tuesday court round-up — Broom threat and heroin stash

A round-up of court cases from Tuesday, including some you won’t find anywhere else…

‘F***ing idiot’

A Fife man, whose home was used as a safe house for a £12k stash of heroin, has been jailed.

James Ray, 43, of Denvale Gardens, Kennoway, told officers executing a search warrant, “I’m not taking the rap for that f***ing idiot” after claiming a man was supposed to collect the drugs from his home the day before.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he admitted that on May 27 he was concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

The depute said the drugs recovered had a potential street value of £12,600.

She added it was accepted by the Crown Ray’s home was being used by others as a “safe house”.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney jailed Ray for 12 months.

Broom handle threat

A Blairgowrie woman who attacked her partner with a broom handle and threatened to kill her has been given six months to prove she can stay out of trouble.

Police were called to a disturbance at Jacqueline Mathieson’s Glenalmond Road home in the early hours of May 11.

Officers found her partner in a state of distress outside and49-year-old Mathieson in her bedroom.

She told police: “I meant to hit her with the broom handle and if she gets me done, I don’t care.

“I’m going to… kill her. I could stab her quite happily.

“You better get her out of here before I kill her.”

Mathieson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner that was likely to cause fear or alarm.

Her solicitor Mike Tavendale said his client had been a “victim of gaslighting”, explaining she had been manipulated by psychological means, to the extent she had started to doubt her own sanity.

He told the court Mathieson had been a carer for vulnerable adults for about 11 years, and was a first time offender. “It’s highly unlikely she is going to appear before the court again,” he said.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis deferred sentence for six months for Mathieson to prove she could be of good behaviour.

Groin punch

A Cardenden thief has been remanded in custody after admitting assaulting twoBritish Transport Police constables, including punching one in the groin.

Christopher Taylor appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting PCs Fraser Cunningham and Shaun Anderson at Dunfermline Town railway station on March 29.

Taylor, 34, of Dundonald Park in Cardenden, also admitted shoplifting from the Tesco Express branch on Cardenden’s Station Road on April 14 and from the Co-op shop on Dunfermline’s Robertson Road on April 26.

The thief admitted to pilfering items including alcohol and groceries.

Taylor will be sentenced on May 19 and was remanded in custody until then.

Also…

Mosin Raja, a 22-year-old drug runner from England was jailed after being caught with more than £100,000 of cannabis on Dundee’s Kingsway.

Joyrider Scott Fairweather was jailed after causing a horrific collision in Forfar which left his victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dundee couple Natalie Hawes and Guy Weston were jailed for a string of housebreakings – including one at the home of an NHS nurse – and car thefts across the city and in Errol.

In case you missed it…

