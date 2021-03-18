Trust launches outdoor Fife fitness sessions as preparations continue for indoor return

Fife’s leading provider of sports and leisure services has restarted its outdoor group fitness programme while its indoor facilities remain closed for the time being.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has re-introduced its popular outdoor programme in line with the latest Scottish Government Covid announcement as it awaits the go ahead to welcome back customers to indoor facilities.

The outdoor sessions are currently available at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre and Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre and need to be booked online in advance.

Meanwhile, the trust has been able to resume its outdoor walking programme for its health programme participants supporting people living with long-term health conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, COPD and cardiac incidents.

Vicki Dunbar, fitness instructor for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Our health class participants are really keen to get back to some form of group physical activity, not just from the opportunity to get active, but the chance to see other people.

“What has become clear is that people have struggled during this winter lockdown more than the last one.

“I’m really proud of our team and their efforts to stay in touch with our health programme users – from the feedback we are getting people have found it very helpful.

“It’s has really given me a boost seeing them all again.”

Gyms have been scheduled to reopen from April 26 for individual exercise, according to the new framework, which will see Scotland return to a levels system.

Group exercise in gyms and adult outdoor contact sport will be allowed from May 17.

In the meantime, Sarah King-Fury from Glenrothes was one of the first customers back this year – attending an outdoor kettlebell session at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre.

She said: “I’ve been really impressed how the instructors have adapted to provide great online classes, however, the last year has taught me how much I enjoy training with other people and seeing familiar faces. The outdoor session has been a great motivator.”

David Cunningham also attended the session at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre and added: “It was great to be back doing group exercise and actually see people not via a screen.

“I’m definitely feeling the benefits of getting out the house.”

Fiona Prendergast, wellbeing and programming manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “While we wait for wider Covid restrictions to be eased, we are very pleased to be able to offer our outdoor programme for customers, and, due to demand, we will be looking to add more sessions.

“We have delivered outdoor sessions previously and we are confident with the protocols we have in place to ensure a safe experience for customers.

“We have been working hard during the lockdown to stay engaged with local communities and offer ways in which people can stay active – we have over 200 free online fitness sessions suited to all ages and abilities, as well as our 100 Mile Step Challenge, so that people can still experience the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity while our indoor facilities remain closed.”